BJP leader’s Y-category security withdrawn

Upset over his growing antiparty statements and activities, the Union home ministry has withdrawn the Y-category security coverage provided to the BJP national general secretary, Anupam Hazra. Former MP of Bolpur Hazra had joined the BJP just before the 2021 Assembly polls and later became the national general secretary.

Recently, Mr Hazra has been very vocal in many platforms, including his social media official handle blaming the state BJP leadership. He has been critical for not being invited at a recent programme, attended by Union home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata. Though the BJP has not removed him from the central leadership post yet, political observers of the state feel that this is the first step before removing him.

Sources said that he has rushed to New Delhi after receiving the notice that his Y-category security coverage has been withdrawn. Through in his X handle he has claimed that he himself has requested to remove his security for an incident in November without any elaborations. Party sources said that Mr Hazra does not share cordial relations with neither BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar nor former president Dilip Ghosh and even with the BJP Birbhum district president Dhruba Saha.

Anupam Hazra has even criticised the former vicechancellor of VBU, Bidyut Chakraborty and even urged the central education ministry not to give him further extension. He even visited the TMC dharna platform on the issue of controversial plaques being installed by the VBU on its campus.

The TMC had denied him a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after his relationship soured with district president at that time Anubrata Mondal. Anupam Hazra had also predicted a miserable show by the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if the party does not change its strategy in the state.