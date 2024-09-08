BJP leader alleges cover-up in RG Kar incident, demands call records list

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national IT cell in-charge and West Bengal co-observer, Amit Malviya, today accused the West Bengal government of a massive cover-up in the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. He demanded release of call records during the 72 hours, whose name surfaced in this rape and murder case, following the crime.

According to Malviya, the state government has attempted to conceal crucial evidence by manipulating official orders. He said all call records of suspected persons, and whose name were revealed in the PGT rape and murder case must be given in public domain to uncover the truth. Malviya highlighted discrepancies between two government orders issued around the time of the crime. The original order, dated 8 August, mandated senior doctors from various departments to report for Independence Day parade rehearsals at SSKM Hospital, adjacent to Red Road. However, a new back-dated order, now surfaced, replaced the original one and listed different doctors from R G Kar Medical College and other institutions, sending them to R G Kar at 5.30 am on 9 August, the morning the rape and murder reportedly took place.

Mr Malviya also posted the two order copies on social media. The BJP leader pointed out irregularities in the new order, including an unusual memo reference pattern and the inclusion of mobile numbers, which is not standard practice. He alleged that the order was hastily back-dated to cover up the involvement of three influential doctors with close ties to the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The three named doctors, Dr Soutrik Roy, son of TMC leader Dr Susanta Roy; Dr Avik De, a known TMCP leader with alleged influence over medical appointments; and Dr Sourav Paul, also linked to TMC, were allegedly present at R G Kar hospital around the time of the crime. It suggested that forensic evidence and mobile location data could expose their role in the incident,” Mr Malviya said.