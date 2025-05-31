BJP demands Anubrata’s arrest for abusing police officer

Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday demanded the arrest of TMC leader Anubrata Mandal’s arrest for a controversial remark allegedly made by Trinamul Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal.

He launched a scathing attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of promoting a culture of political impunity and disrespect towards women, following a controversial remark allegedly made by Trinamul Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal. The BJP leader’s remarks came a day after a video surfaced in which Mondal, a senior TMC leader from Birbhum district and a close aide of the chief minister was purportedly heard using explicit language directed at a police officer, including insults aimed at the officer’s mother and sister. Majumdar said the incident was emblematic of what he described as the “failure of the chief minister and her appeasement politics.” He further alleged that the chief minister had already insulted Hindu women nationwide by her recent remarks about sindoor (vermilion), which he described as “deeply disrespectful and culturally insensitive.”

“After Mamata Banerjee’s public mockery of Hindu women and their traditions, her beloved party leader ‘Kesto’ — Anubrata Mondal — has gone a step further and shamelessly abused a police officer’s family members in the vilest language,” Majumdar said in a strongly-worded statement. “This clearly shows what the Trinamul Congress really thinks of women,” he added. Reacting to the TMC’s reported move to issue a show-cause notice to Mondal following the controversy, Majumdar dismissed it as “a theatrical attempt to distract public attention.” “No face-saving drama in the name of disciplinary action will work now. The state government must immediately arrest Anubrata Mondal within 24 hours for publicly insulting the women of Bengal,” he demanded.

The Trinamul Congress is yet to issue an official response to the BJP’s allegations or the viral video in question. Meanwhile, calls for stronger action against the Birbhum leader have gained traction online, with several opposition leaders, including Congress and CPI-M echoing Majumdar’s demand for his arrest. The incident has once again brought the ruling party’s internal discipline and stance on women’s dignity under intense scrutiny in the politically sensitive state.