The BJP candidate for the byelection to the Karimpur Assembly seat Jay Prakash Majumdar was today thrashed, kicked and thrown into a roadside bush allegedly by a group of Trinamul Congress activists in the presence of state and para-military forces at Ghiaghata. Majumdar said,

“Wounds will heal but the incident is a clear sign of the end of democracy in West Bengal.” The incident took place when voting was on and Majumdar was trying to enter a polling booth at Ghiaghata Islampur primary school after hearing that Trinamul workers were not allowing voters to exercise their franchise. The district administration sent a report to the EC.