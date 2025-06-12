Bikes torched, policemen hurt in clashes at Maheshtala

Violent clashes erupted in the city’s south outskirt Maheshtala on Wednesday as two local groups came to blows over setting up roadside shops, turning the Rabindranagar area into a virtual war zone.

Several houses were vandalised, and a motorbike was set on fire in front of the Rabindranagar police station. Stones were hurled at police personnel, injuring several officers and prompting the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to bring the situation under control. According to police sources, tension had been brewing in the area since Tuesday over disputes related to street-side encroachments. On Wednesday, the unrest escalated dramatically when police attempted to intervene, triggering a barrage of stones and bricks from the mob.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses reported that mobs also threw stones from rooftops, and several police vehicles were damaged. Protesters blocked roads and set tires on fire, staging a demonstration outside the police station. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd. Local sources claimed that one police officer sustained a head injury after being struck by a brick. Despite the heavy police presence, authorities appeared overwhelmed by the scale of the violence. The unrest quickly took a political turn, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar accusing the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) government of “appeasement politics.”

Advertisement

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Majumdar said the incident exemplifies what he called the “Diamond Model,” a reference to Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency represented by MP Abhishek Banerjee. “A Shiva temple was vandalised right in front of the police station. Local Hindus were brutally assaulted. Even the police were not spared,” Majumdar wrote. He further alleged that sacred Hindu symbols, including Tulsi altars, were desecrated, and that Hindu homes and shops were selectively targeted. “The police knew who was responsible, yet they didn’t act against the culprits. Instead, they cracked down on the victims,” he claimed, pointing the finger at what he described as a “peace-loving” community — a veiled reference that has sparked sharp criticism. Majumdar alleged that the pattern of violence echoes similar incidents in Malda and Murshidabad, where, according to him, law enforcement remained passive amid communal unrest. “If this appeasement politics isn’t stopped today, tomorrow Hindus will lose not just their land but their very existence,” he warned.

There has been no immediate response from the West Bengal government or Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office. Police have yet to confirm the specific allegations regarding the temple and communal targeting. Authorities said an investigation is underway, and additional forces have been deployed to prevent further escalation.