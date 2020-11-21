Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) Arjun Singh on Saturday made a huge revelation that heavyweight Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy may resign from the party with 4 MPs.

Singh, the Barrackpore lawmaker, said that five TMC MPs might “submit their resignation anytime” and Dum Dum lawmaker Saugata Roy could also be one among them.

Apart from not sharing the details of four other MPs and when they would leave the Mamata Banerjee’s party, Singh also did not comment if the outgoing “five TMC MPs” would switch over to the BJP.

“Five MPs, five MPs would resign from the TMC anytime,” Singh was seen speaking on Bengali news channel ABP Ananda.

On being asked if Roy was one of the five MPs, the BJP leader said, “Saugata Roy pretends to be TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee’s mediator in front of the camera. He also communicated with Suvendu Adhikari.

“But behind the camera, you can include Saugata Roy’s name also (among the five TMC MPs who would leave the party),” Singh, a TMC-tunrcoat himself, added.

Roy, however, has outrightly denied the claims and said that BJP was intentionally running a “disinformation campaign” against him under the guidance of IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya.

“Arjun Singh is such a low-graded politician, criminal and an anti-social element that it hurts my self-respect to respond to him. I consider BJP a highly communal party. I’ll quit politics, die but still won’t join BJP,” Roy said to the same channel.

“This is their disinformation campaign, which has been taught by Amit Malviya. They have been told to lie as much as possible to create some kind of unrest in the opposition camp,” the 73-year-old TMC veteran added.

The statement from Singh, a first-time MP, has sent a shockwave across the political spectrum as Roy is considered one of the most influential TMC leader in present times.

He has been one of the chief architect in rebuilding the party’s communications with rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari, who many thought would defect to the saffron party.