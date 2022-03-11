Bidhannagar civic body to get new name as MMiCs take stock of devp.

The Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), which recently had its new board after the elections last month, is all set to have a name change after the need was felt to include the name of Rajarhat into it, which is also a part of the civic body.

The new name will be Bidhannagar-Rajarhat Municipal Corporation. Rajarhat New Town MLA and former Bidhannagar deputy mayor Tapas Chatterjee, who has been vocal about the inclusion feels this is a just move and will help in developing Rajarhat wards better. Many Rajarhat areas lack development compared to Salt Lake wards in terms of civic amenities.

Trinamul MLA Chatterjee is happy that the change is set to happen and informed that the proposal will be placed in the assembly tomorrow for the final approval. “The proposal was passed unanimously by the BMC board. It is a natural inclusion as Rajarhat consists of 27 wards, whereas Salt Lake has 14.

Trust is a factor, associated with the sentiments of the people of Rajarhat. That was getting lost without its name being in it. Developmental work will happen at its own pace and in accordance with its necessity,” said Mr Chatterjee.

The state municipal affairs and urban development department has earlier given its approval for the proposal. Meanwhile, the new mayor-in-council (MMiC) members have almost settled in after portfolios were allotted to them last week. There are seven members in the council.

The BMC mayor Krishna Chakraborty said the civic body is busy with its budget preparations. First time in the MMiC, Tulsi Sinha Roy feels many areas in Rajarhat need surface water at the earliest. The fifth-term councilor has been entrusted with the PHE (civil) and water supplies department. “The immediate priority will be to provide surface water from Tala-Palta to Wards 1-21 and Wards 28, 35 and 36. We will also look into the dilapidated condition of the water tanks in Salt Lake area with focus on Tanks 10, 7 and 3. There are certain areas in Sector 1 of Salt Lake, where we need to do backwashing for better flow of water,” said Mrs Sinha Roy, an advocate by profession.

Sources also said that the civic body may also go in for water metres in the long run though no such move is expected soon. Aratrika Bhattacharya, a first-term councillor from Ward 3 is also new in the MMiC. With disaster management, relief distribution, MLA/ MP LAD and sports and youth affairs departments under her belt, she feels all the departments are important .

“I have been given a responsibility and I have to see developmental work is spread evenly, with no ward getting neglected,” said Mrs Bhattacharya, adding that with the majority of wards of the corporation in Rajarhat it is natural to have its name included into the civic body