Bhai Dooj in Sonagachi: Celebration of love and resilience among sex workers

In Kolkata’s bustling red-light district of Sonagachi, the festival of Bhai Dooj took on a unique and heartfelt significance this year as sex workers came together to celebrate the cherished bond between siblings.

Organized by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, this annual event aims not only to honor the traditional festivities but also to challenge societal stigma and promote respect for the community of sex workers.

Bhai Dooj, a festival celebrated across India, symbolizes the deep affection between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, sisters pray for their brothers’ health and happiness by applying a ceremonial ‘Tika’ on their foreheads, followed by the exchange of gifts and sweets.

In Sonagachi, the festival of Bhai Dooj embodies a spirit of unity and resilience, with the local sex workers embracing the opportunity to foster community ties and demonstrate their shared humanity.

Bishakha Laskar, Secretary of the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, expressed the significance of this celebration, stating, “We have been celebrating Bhai Dooj for many years, and next year, we hope to organize an even larger program.”

Although the committee may not be able to extend invitations to international guests, Laskar emphasized the importance of sending a message of solidarity and dignity beyond borders.

While Bhai Dooj is popular by various names across the country—Bhai Beej in some regions and Yama Dwitiya in the south—its core essence remains unchanged. The day is steeped in mythology, with stories recounting the bond between Goddess Yamuna and her brother Yamraj.

In Sonagachi, the festival served as a poignant reminder that love and respect transcend societal divisions. The celebration allowed the women to reclaim their narratives, highlighting their strength and resilience against the backdrop of discrimination they often face. The event also aimed to shift public perceptions and foster a greater understanding of the lives and struggles of sex workers.