Bethune College’s social inclusive move

Bethune College’s Women’s Studies Centre marked two days of progressive action this week, blending environmental consciousness with social inclusivity.

On 12 August, the Centre collaborated with the college’s NSS unit to host its annual Banamahotsav, commemorating the death anniversary of the founder John Elliott Drinkwater Bethune. This year’s event involved residents from the nearby Goabagan slum in the plantation drive.

“We’re pushing for inclusive environmental activism,” said Dr Nilanjana Bagchi, director of the Women’s Studies Centre. “Engaging the Goabagan community is a significant step in that direction.”

The Banamahotsav also incorporated National Youth Day celebrations and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (addiction-free India campaign), highlighting youth involvement in social reform.

Dr Bagchi further emphasized the connection between women and environmental conservation, stating, “Eco-feminism teaches us that women, often being primary caregivers and resource managers in households, play a crucial role in raising environmental consciousness at all levels, from families to communities to policy-making.”

On Tuesday, the Centre redefined Raksha Bandhan with its “Women in Solidarity” programme. The event brought together a diverse group, including college staff, parents, pedestrians, and even pavement dwellers, in a pledge of mutual support.

“We’ve broadened participation to diverse social groups, reframing rakhi as a universal symbol of support and solidarity,” a college spokesperson said.

Dr Rita Sengupta, officer-in-charge, explained the shift, “We’re moving beyond traditional protection concepts to emphasize empowerment and unconditional support.”