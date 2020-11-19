The Election Commission has taken a special drive for summary revision of photo electoral rolls aimed at publishing the final electoral roll for the state by 15 January. The integrated draft electoral roll was published today and the period for filing claims and objections will be from 18 November to 15 December.

The special campaign dates of November are 21 (Saturday), 22 (Sunday), 28 (Saturday) and 29 (Sunday). In December, the dates are 5 (Saturday), 6 (Sunday), 12 (Saturday) and 13 (Sunday).

The disposal of claims and objections will be undertaken by 5 January. According to the draft electoral roll published by the commission today, there are a total of 7,18,49,308 electors of which 3,67,02,590 are men, 3,51,45,288 women and 1430 third gender voters.

There are 78,903 polling stations. During the continuous updation, a total of 39,176 voters were included, rolls of 3,84,491voters were corrected and 1,30,879 voters were deleted.