Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said that Bengal has bagged the first prize in the 100-day work programme for promoting livelihood of a large number of families. Banerjee said Bankura and Cooch Behar stood first and second respectively among districts in India in implementation of the rural job scheme. “I am very happy to share with all of you that West Bengal has got National Award – first prize for 100 days work programme for livelihoods promotion and convergence, as per the announcement of Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India”, she said in a Facebook post.

She also said, “Bankura and Cooch Behar districts got best performance awards, first and second, on all India basis. Baburmahal GP (gram panchayat) of Kulpi, South 24 Paraganas also got the best performance award.” According to CM Banerjee, this is the “result of dedication, hard and innovative work of entire team from the state, district, GP and up to village level and continuous monitoring”.

She congratulated officials for their work. Earlier, Banerjee had alleged that the scope of 100- days work programme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is gradually shrinking due to some restrictions imposed by the Centre. During her speech in the Assembly in September she said that opportunities in 100-day work programme have been reduced in the state due to the Centre’s apathy. She also accused Narendra Modi government of intentionally delaying the payments under MGNREGA.