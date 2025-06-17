Bengal students shine in NEET UG

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) announced the exceptional performance of its students from West Bengal Centres in NEET UG 2025. State topper of West Bengal Rachit Sinha Chaudhuri, a two years classroom programme student from Kolkata centre secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 16 with a score of 670 out of 720, followed by Rupayan Pal, with state rank 2, again a student from one-year classroom programme has achieved a score of 666 out of 720, earning a spot at AIR 20.

This year, 18 students from AESL’s West Bengal centres have secured ranks within the Top 1000, reinforcing the institute’s dominance in the region. In total, 400+ students from Aakash West Bengal centres are expected to gain admission into government medical colleges, a remarkable feat that positions Aakash as the most trusted and result-driven brand in NEET coaching in the state.

Congratulating the achievers Sanjay Khemka, founder director, said, “We are extremely proud of our students’ outstanding performance in NEET 2025. These results highlight the dedication of our students and faculty, and the effectiveness of our scientifically designed curriculum. We wish our students continued success in their medical journey.”

