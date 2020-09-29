West Bengal today recorded a single-day spike with 3,155 fresh Covid cases and 56 deaths taking the total case count and death toll to 2,50,580 and 4,837 respectively while there are 25,899 active cases.

Kolkata recorded 618 fresh Covid cases and 15 deaths followed by North 24 Parganas with 658 cases and eight deaths.

With 2,923 Covid patients being discharged from hospitals today, 2,19,844 patients have recovered till now.

This apart, a discharge rate of 87.73 per cent and a Covid bed occupancy rate of 35.94 per cent were registered today.