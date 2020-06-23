West Bengal recorded 413 fresh Corona cases while registering an increase in the discharge rate and a subsequent decrease in active cases. Kolkata has witnessed a slightly lower number of cases recording 81 cases in the last 24 hours.

Howrah has recorded 60 cases, North 24-Parganas 54 and South 24-Parganas 51 cases. Till now, 14,358 people have been detected positive in the state. Twelve patients died due to Corona in a single day taking the total Covid- 19 death toll in the state to 569.

Among which, seven patients died in Kolkata, three each in Howrah and North 24 Parganas and one in Hooghly. The discharge rate has increased to 60.50 per cent with 390 patients being discharged from hospitals since yesterday while a total of 8,687 Covid-19 patients have been cured till now.

Subsequently, there has been a decrease in the number of active cases to 5,102. Currently, 20.95 per cent Covid beds are occupied across the state. In the 77 government designated Covid hospitals, 8174 out of 10,340 beds are unoccupied and in 29 private hospitals, 336 out of 918 Covid beds are vacant.