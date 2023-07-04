Bengal power distcom cancels leave in wake of panchayat polls

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (SEDCL) has canceled the leave of its workers and officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply on the day of the upcoming panchayat polls.

The elections to the panchayats in the state will be held on Saturday, July 8.

The decision to cancel leave was made to address power outages and effectively respond to any emergencies that may arise on the day.

As per the instructions given by the electricity distribution company, regional managers, divisional managers, assistant engineers, customer care center staff, and station managers are barred from taking leave two days prior to the polling day. This directive will remain in effect till the day following the polling.

Technicians employed in power distribution companies and hired drivers have been instructed to be available at all times.