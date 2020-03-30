The West Bengal government on Saturday came up with a series of measures to prevent movement of migrant labourers, directing district administrations to arrange for temporary shelters and provisions of food, and all employers to pay full wages on the due day to the workforce irrespective of whether their establishments are under closure during the lockdown period to combat the coronavirus infection.

The order issued by the state Chief Secretary also warned of action against landlords evicting students and labourers, and directed them not to demand rent from workers including migrants for a period of one month.

The order mandated strict surveillance and daily monitoring of migrant people and foreign returnees who are already under home/institutional quarantine. In case of violation, they would be moved to institution quarantine facilities for minimum of 14 days.

“The migrant people/foreign returnees who are already under home/institutional quarantine, should be put under strict surveillance and daily monitoring. In case of any violation of home quarantine protocols, they should be moved into the institutional quarantine facilities for a minimum of 14 days.

“The people, who manage to move into the state in spite of these restrictions, shall be necessarily kept in the nearest government quarantine facility for a minimum period of 14 days as per standard health protocol,” said the order, issued in pursuance of additional directions given by the Union Home Ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for effective implementation of the lockdown measures.

The order directed the district administrations to make aadequte arrangments of temporary shelters and provision of food for the poor and needy people, including migrant workers stranded due to lockown measures in their respective areas”.

It urged the district administrations to explore the option of involving non-governmental organisations, civil society and other voluntary organisations to support and augment the services.

The order directed “employers – be it industry or in shops and commercial establishments”, to “make payment of wages of their workers at their work place on the due date, without any deduction for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown”.

While directing landlords not to demand payment of rent for a period of one month from workers including the migrants living as tenants, the order warned that landlords forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises will be liable for action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005″.