West Bengal today recorded 3,835 fresh Covid cases and 51 deaths, taking the total case count to 4,24,675 and death toll to 7,557 while there are 31,501 active cases.

North 24-Parganas recorded 860 fresh Covid cases and 17 deaths while Kolkata registered 839 fresh cases and 10 deaths. With 4,468 Covid patients being discharged from hospitals in a single day, a total of 3,85,617 patients have recovered in the state till now, taking the discharge rate to 90.80 per cent while Covid bed occupancy rate is 32.53 per cent.

Since Thursday 44,312 samples have been tested in the state.