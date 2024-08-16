Bengal Guv visits RG Kar, assures protesting docs of support for justice

West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, on Thursday afternoon, reached the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital to take stock of the situation in the backdrop of reports of vandalism at the emergency unit a few minutes after midnight on Wednesday.

Governor Bose interacted with the junior doctors and medical students protesting there against the heinous rape and murder of a junior doctor within the hospital premises last week.

Besides assuring the protesters of full cooperation and support in their movement for justice, Governor Bose also surveyed the condition of the ransacked emergency unit.

“Let me first survey the situation. I assure you that whatever steps in the matter will be taken in future will be done only after discussing with you all,” the Governor was heard telling the protesting medical staff.

Later, speaking to the media, Governor Bose said that whatever had happened at RG Kar in the last few days was a blot on humanity.

“I will not tolerate such things at any cost. The demands of the protesting doctor are just that the real culprits should be nabbed and punished. Students are the future of the country. They should be given a proper hearing.” the Governor said.

He also questioned the role of the police while the midnight ransacking at the hospital premises was going on.

“Were there not adequate security arrangements at the hospital then?” he questioned.

On Wednesday evening only the Governor had issued a video message where he stated that the state government will have to take responsibility for the law and order situation in West Bengal.

“Campus violence should stop immediately. The state government will have to take the responsibility. Everyone will have to unite for the sake of safety of women,” the Governor said.