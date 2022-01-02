Bengal govt may announce curbs today

Amid soaring Omicron cases in Kolkata along with fresh Covid-19 cases, the announcement of West Bengal government’s decision to impose curbs in phases is likely to come on Sunday evening, sources said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had rejected speculations of “partial lockdown” explaining that from Monday there might be restrictions in phases which is likely to include brief closure of schools and colleges, seating capacity ceiling in halls, restaurants and bars and other places of gathering.

Flight services from some places might be controlled but train, bus and metro services will continue unimpeded and decisions will be taken according to the situation.

On Sunday, state health department top officials convened a meeting after Miss Banerjee held a meeting with state chief secretary H K Dwivedi regarding the restrictions on Saturday and therefore, the meeting becomes vital.

On Monday, the state government might issue a new notification regarding the curbs, but there has been no final decision regarding this, sources said.

Dwivedi is likely to hold a Press conference regarding the restrictions and guidelines on Sunday evening.

The KMC has already identified several micro-containment zones in Kolkata, which has seen cases multiply rapidly especially after the revelry on 25 December.

The state health department has asked private hospitals to allocate beds for Covid-19 treatment and ensure that there are adequate medicine and medical oxygen supplies.

The Union health ministry has asked states and UTs to bolster the infrastructure to meet the wave of cases in the country and aim to expeditiously complete vaccination of the second dose as the country is set to inoculate the beneficiaries of 15-18 age group from Monday.

The government has already halted the “Duare Sarkar” programme and celebrations of Students Day at Netaji Indoor Stadium has also been cancelled. The Calcutta High Court has announced that all courts in the state will hold virtual hearings.