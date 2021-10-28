Bengal Education Deptt gives proposal to govt before opening schools

Before the opening of the schools, the state education department has sent a draft proposal to the Nabanna — the state secretariat — for approval. In view of the pandemic situation, the department has proposed a series of measures for the smooth running of the schools, which are set to open on November 16.

Though there was no official statement regarding the proposal, sources in the education department said that the department has proposed for separate school hours for the classes at present.

“The state government has asked to open classes from 9 to 11 and in that case, we have asked the state government to consider the proposal so that there is no rush of students at particular hours of the school,” an education department official said.

The department has also said that there should be separate hours for students of each class and only half of the students will be allowed in each class so that the social distance can be maintained. The department has also proposed for one student in each bench.

Apart from that, the department said that there will be no prayer or congregation during the school hours and students will not be allowed to move out of their classes during the class hours. “Once they enter the class they will not be allowed to go outside. They can only leave their classes after their class-hours are over. They will also have to take their tiffin inside the class,” the official added.

The department also said that the parents will not be allowed inside the school premises and there will be mandatory class of educating the students about Covid protocol for ten minutes before the beginning of the school. The school will also go for extensive sanitisation after the classes are over and arrange for health check-ups of the students at a regular interval. The draft proposal has been sent to the state secretariat for approval.

The proposal comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the opening of the schools from November 16. Banerjee, who was on her North Bengal tour recently during an administrative meeting, had instructed chief secretary H.K. Diwedi to make necessary arrangements so that the educational institutions can start functioning again.

Earlier on October 5 the state finance department had already sanctioned Rs 109 crore to the education department for the renovation of 6,468 state government schools in the state, indicative enough the government is keen to open the schools after the Durga Puja.

The notification issued by the state government said that Rs 109 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of the buildings of 6,468 secondary and higher secondary government sponsored schools in the state. Though the notification didn’t mention anything about the reopening of the schools, it was indicative enough that the state had moved another step closer to the opening of the schools in the state. The Chief Minister’s instruction came as a final sanction before the formal opening of the schools.