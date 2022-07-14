Bengal CM’s security breach: Police probing intruder’s Bangladesh links

The special investigation team probing the security breach at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in South Kolkata, is trying to track the Bangladesh-links of Hafizul Mollah, the trespasser arrested in this connection.

From Mollah, the investigation sleuths have secured 11 mobile SIM cards, out of which one is registered in Bangladesh.

Sources from the city police said this particular SIM registered in Bangladesh was used by Mollah to transfer a number of pictures of the chief minister’s residence from different angles to a number of persons who are currently based out of Bangladesh.

Exactly from this development doubts have recurred in the minds of the investigation sleuths on whether Mollah has any connection with any Bangladesh-based underground outfit.

“We are working on certain specific clues in this direction, which we are unable to disclose now for investigation purposes,” said a city police official.

It is learnt that although Mollah’s counsel had been repeatedly claiming in the court that his client is suffering from mental disorder, the investigation sleuths are not subscribing to this logic considering the nature in which Mollah did multiple surveys of the security arrangements in and around the chief minister’s residence before actually trespassing.

“His survey system had a specific pattern. There are a number of lanes and bylanes leading to Harish Chatterjee Street where the chief minister’s residence is. From the CCTV footage and from his confession it is clear that he had made a thorough study of these lanes and bylanes. He also befriended local children offering them chocolates and cold drinks. This pattern of survey is not possible for anyone suffering from a mental disorder. Rather there was a specific pattern and motive behind this survey,” the city police official said.

After the event of trespassing at the chief minister’s residence, her security system has been beefed up. Peeyush Pandey, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer with experience with Special Protection Group (SPG) has been brought in as the director (securities).