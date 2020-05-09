West Bengal registered a steep rise in the number of singleday Covid-19 cases with 130 new positive cases being detected in the last 24 hours along with nine deaths due to the virus. The Covid-19 death toll in the state has risen from 79 to 88 while another 72 deaths are attributed to co-morbidities.

The new cases were detected from Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, East Midnapore and Nadia. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 1678 while 323 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals till now, recording a discharge rate of 19.25 per cent.

The number of active coronavirus cases today is 1195. A comparatively higher number of 3,015 samples were tested for the virus today taking the total samples tested to 35,767, or 397 tests per million population. A total of 4,964 people are in 582 government quarantine centres and 18,307 were released. A total of 9,576 people are currently in home quarantine and 65,965 released.

For the convenience of people stranded within and outside Bengal, an automated epass system has been developed and uploaded in the Egiye Bangla portal: www.wb.gov.in for entry and exit from the state by own arrangements. Intending persons need to enter the required details at the link and can get the pass generated.

The link for Exit pass from West Bengal is http://covidwbgov. in/ exit/ aspx/Signin.aspx and link for Entry pass for small vehicles to enter Bengal is http://covidwbgov.in/entry/aspx/ signin.aspx.

Link for ENTRY PASS for persons travelling in groups with large vehicles to enter Bengal is http://covidwbgov. co.in/GROUPENTRY/ aspx/signin.aspx.

Inter-state residents stuck in Bengal and Bengal residents stuck in other states may register their details by sending ‘hi’ to Whatsapp No 8017845555 or send SMS to 51969.