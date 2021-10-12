Bengal cases dip amidst Puja throng, expert refutes

West Bengal cases have dipped despite the frightening sight of a sea of people during Durga Puja drowning fears of Covid-19.

Experts however are unable to share the same relief.

One of them said that it might be a temporary phase before the cases soar much like the lull before the storm.

The state health department has issued an advisory asking Puja revellers to stay away from massive crowds and wear masks, which was reminded by chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her Puja inauguration.

“On 11 September just a month before the number of testing conducted in the state was 42,824 and the rate of positivity was 1.76 per cent. On 1 October, the number of testing came down to 39,661 and the rate of positivity was 1.79 percent, but on Tuesday the number of testing was just 26,118 whereas the rate of positivity is 2.32 per cent. This itself shows that the infection rate is showing an upward trend,” a senior expert and one of the members of the chief minister’s global committee for Covid-19 said on condition of anonymity.

The expert explained that since tests have reduced, it shows detection of lesser cases, which erroneously implies decline in infection.

The real picture, the expert said, is reflected in the rate of positivity among the total tested and that shows an upward curve.

The number of cases on Sunday was 760 slightly lower from 776 on Saturday and on Monday it was further down to 606.

The state health department bulletin on Tuesday showed 607 new cases with Kolkata most affected with 145 cases.

The number of fatalities on Sunday here was 16.

After that North 24 Parganas saw 127 new cases followed by Howrah, Nadia and South 24 Parganas are in the third, fourth and fourth place respectively. In the last 24 hours, 47, 43 and 42 people have been infected with Covid-19 in those three districts.

In the last 24 hours, 9 people have died in the state. The death toll in the previous 24 hours was 11. Three people have died in Nadia, two in North 24 Parganas and one in Kolkata. In Darjeeling, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas, one died. Cumulative toll in Bengal is 16,914.

In the last 24 hours, 2,52,265 people have been vaccinated in the state. With this, a total of 8,44,11, 444 people have been vaccinated.