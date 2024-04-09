Basirhat Trinamul candidate Hazi Nurul hospitalised

Hazi Nurul Islam, Trinamul Congress candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha (LS) constituency in North 24-Parganas district, was admitted to a private hospital along the EM Bypass in the city showing symptoms of pneumonia with high fever.

According to the local Trinamul Congress in Basirhat, Mr Islam is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital. The ongoing election campaigns for him in the constituency may lose momentum hardly one month 21 days ahead of 1 June when Basirhat will go for elections in the final phase, the party insiders feared.

Sources in the hospital said that the condition of the patient was stable on Monday and he has been given broad spectrum antibiotics to fight infections in his right lung. His high blood sugar level is also being monitored by doctors attending to him, the sources said requesting anonymity.

Advertisement

He was scheduled to address an election campaign programme at Rajbari in Sandeshkhali, under the Basirhat LS constituency on Saturday evening, but could not attend owing to his illness.

He could not even attend any political programme on Sunday and was rushed to the premier private hospital later in the day after his condition deteriorated, according to the party sources.

It might be recalled that Rekha Patra, BJP contestant in Basirhat, was also admitted to the central government-run All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Kalyani of Nadia district on 5 April after she fell ill with dehydration. She was discharged from the hospital within a couple of days.

The ruling Trinamul Congress fielded Mr Islam this time after the party’s outgoing MP Nushrat Jahan was denied ticket by the leadership.

Basirhat has become a prestigious seat for all the three main contesting political parties, Trinamul Congress, BJP and the CPM after the incident of violence after Enforcement Directorate officials on 5 January had gone there for a raid.