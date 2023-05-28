Barrackpore jewellery store robbers had initially targeted Howrah shop

The two men arrested in connection with the robbery carried out at a jewellery store in Barrackpore that left one person dead had planned to pull another heist at a jewellery store in Kadamtola, Howrah, but changed their minds, according to police.

Barrackpore commissionerate sources said that the duo, Safi Khan and Jamshed Ansari, arrested from Khardha, North 24-Parganas and Muraroi, Birbhum, respectively, were uncle and nephew.

They had another heist planned targeting a jewellery store at Kadamtola, Howrah but changed their minds as the store was located in a congested area with a bustling crowd present in the nearby market.

Instead, they chose to rob the store at Barrackpore instead, for which they had done a recce before. Investigation revealed that the duo had scouted out the Howrah store, masquerading as customers and purchasing a chain at a cost of Rs 500. But they changed their mind as the customers at the store outnumbered them and instead targeted the Singha jewellery store at Barrackpore.

According to police sources, Safi and Jamshed, alleged to be history- sheeters, had recruited two other miscreants allegedly from Pilkhana, Howrah to carry out the robbery. On 24 May, last Wednesday, the four miscreants, including the arrested duo raided the Singha Jewellery store at Anandapuri, Barrackpore in the evening riding bikes, which police sources said had been purchased from an e-commerce site.

At the store, during the robbery, Niladri Singha, the 20-year-old son of the owner put up resistance, and was shot by one of the miscreants. He later succumbed to his injuries