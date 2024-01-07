Bankura’s Boro Mamakes her own moves

One can find similarities between former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and Bharati Mudi Konda of Dumdumi village in Bankura. Like Singh, after her dream of getting berth in the national football team failed, she devoted her life to prepare skilled footballers from her native place, a remote village in Chhatna block here.

Bharati has smile on her face as two of her disciples have been invited to join the national women’s soccer coaching camp in Punjab. “Years ago, I was told by the tribal community heads in our region that a woman shouldn’t be allowed to play soccer as wearing shorts was forbidden.” Her performance though had marked significance in the school level matches and she was accommodated in the district team, too.

“This fell heavily as a curse upon me and my family. The community chiefs issued a fatwa – either I stop or they would stop visiting our family. We were sidelined until I shelved my dreams,” she said. The tribal hamlets in Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and even in some parts of East Burdwan witnessed boycott of families, bringing charges of witchcraft from time to time. “It seems almost the same. If we speak louder, we are labelled as a witch or if we venture for football, it’s a sin,” lamented Bharati.

In 2009, Bharati came across some girls kicking a punctured football in a corner of a ground. She immediately firmed up to start her own football coaching camp, exclusively for girls. “Today, at least a dozen of my girls have participated in state women’s team and a pair of my girls has been forwarded invitation to take part in the national coaching camp in Punjab. This gives me immense pleasure and potential for my future endeavours.”

In last four years, her girls had taken part in state level matches held in Goa, Bhopal and Chandigarh. Currently, her camp accommodates 35 girls. Mampi Bauri, one of the two girls recently been offered to join national coaching camp, said, “She’s our icon. Today, it’s very hard to imagine about her struggles, relentless toil and dedication. We call her as ‘Boro Ma (big mother)’ of state’s women’s football. In Punjab, I’ll narrate people how our iron lady has sacrificed her life for football.”