Bank of India organises customer outreach programme

Bank of India organised a customers’ outreach programme on Thursday in Kolkata. The event was graced by P R Rajagopal, (executive director), Bank of India, Head Office, Mumbai along with M K Singh, field general manager, Kolkata.

Mr Singh welcomed the dignitaries along with the valued customers in the outreach programme and emphasised on customer-centric approach of the bank.

Advertisement

Mr Rajagopal, in his keynote address, conveyed gratitude to the customers for having their indelible faith and assured them to serve with even stronger bonding towards their prosperity and growth in the future to come. He appraised the gathering about various initiatives taken by the bank for expanding its foothold in various segments in the banking industry. He emphasised on the bank’s philosophy of human touch as well as digital connect to match up with the revolutionising digital ecosystem alongside ensuring personal one to one customer relationship.

Advertisement

The bank recognised the patronage and valued contributions extended by the esteemed depositors and felicitated them in the programme.

The outreach programme was aimed at improving customer services and reducing grievances, strengthening resource mobilisation and diversifying RAM (retail, agriculture & MSME portfolio) of the Bank. As a part of the programme, NPA customers were also met and recovery avenues were explored.

The programme was graced by more than 50 new and prospective customers.

Bank distributed 30 sanction letters to the tune of Rs 300 crore to the beneficiaries of Kolkata, Howrah & Barasat zone branches. In total, an amount of more than Rs 400 cr was sanctioned/disbursed by FGMO (Kolkata) through its six zones. It was mainly covering retail, agriculture, MSME & corporate segments including government’s flagship programme such as Stand-Up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, PMEGP Scheme etc. Bank gave huge emphasis on encouraging women and young entrepreneurship and distributed sanction letters under its new MSME flagship schemes- Udyami Vanita and Yuva Udyami.