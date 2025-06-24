Bank of Baroda celebrates International Day of Yoga

Bank of Baroda celebrated the International Day of Yoga across all its offices as part of its comprehensive BOB employee health and wellness framework. Demonstrating its long-term commitment to employee well-being, Bank of Baroda launched daily live online yoga & meditation sessions in November 2024, to encourage employees and their families to invest 30-minutes every day in their physical and mental health.

On International Day of Yoga, the Bank organised in-person Yoga sessions for employees across locations, led virtually by a certified Yoga instructor. Further, it recognised staff members who have consistently attended the online yoga sessions since Nov 2024. In the run-up to the Bank’s 118th Foundation Day on 20 July, Bank of Baroda also announced the launch of the ‘Rise with Yoga’ campaign, an initiative to motivate employees to experience the many benefits of regularly practicing yoga.

