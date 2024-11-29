Bangladesh unrest: Dilip Ghosh, CPM offer differing ways

Firebrand BJP leader Dilip Ghosh today said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should be actively vocal against torture and attack on the minorities in Bangladesh.

Ghosh said, “She’d offered to provide shelter to the persecuted persons during the turmoil when Sheikh Hasina government was overthrown. It’s alright but why is she so silent these days when the ISKON temples, Hindu ethnic groups are under attack, the monks are arrested there?” Ghosh was leading his party’s membership drive in Kalna, Monteswar and Satgachia today.

Ghosh ridiculed the Trinamul Congress’s stand on Bangladesh issue that stated the party will extend wholehearted support to Centre’s stand on the issue. Ghosh said, “Now, when immediate intervention was required, the TMC is trying to shrug off responsibility and push the matter upon the shoulder of Centre.”

Ghosh was referring to the arrest of a monk in Bangladesh, Chinmayananda. He said: “Some fundamentalists are creating nuisance there, which is injuring the economy and life of common people there, we from the BJP have come to the road to mobilize people against Bangla government’s anarchy.”

The CPM politburo leader Dr Suryakanta Mishra meanwhile declared that the party’s cadres would confront BJP’s strategy on Bangladesh issue. Dr Mishra was addressing at the commemorative meeting on the recent demise of politburo leader Sitaram Yachuri and former chief minister Budhhadev Bhattacharya in Burdwan town today. He said: “BJP is trying to import chaos from recent Bangla developments and trying to infuse fresh air into its conventional practice of communal politics, which our cadres would resist at every corner, come what may.”