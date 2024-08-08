Bangladesh in turmoil: BJP and Trinamul trade blows

Amid the turmoil in Bangladesh, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that those causing unrest in Bangladesh had come to Bengal after the Lok Sabha elections and spread violence. In response, Trinamul spokesperson Shantanu Sen rebuked Dilip Ghosh, stating: “This is an attempt at religious polarisation politics.” Mr Ghosh on Wednesday targeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the Ban – gladesh unrest, saying: “There is anarchy in Bangladesh. They are the ones who caused unrest in Bengal after the elections. Mamata Banerjee is not saying anything because she thinks they are on her side.”

Trinamul spokesperson Shantanu Sen responded to Dilip Ghosh, saying: “He has lost credibility within his own party. The party doesn’t take him seriously. Now, by saying these things, he is trying to create religious polarisation.” Amid this political slugfest between TMC and BJP, high alert has been issued in the border areas due to apprehension regarding infiltration, especially involving terrorists. Sources indicate that the BSF already has a list of 15 individuals, which has also been shared with the customs department. These individuals are reportedly residents of Bangladesh and are currently in border-adjacent areas. They could enter India at any time.

Central intelligence sourceshave indicated that these 15 individuals may enter through the Malda or Hili borders, and it is suspected that among them, there might be Jamaat terrorists. Additionally, it is believed that some of them are seeking to enter India out of fear for their lives. Moreover, another list is expected, which might include terrorists and criminals who have escaped from Bangladeshi prisons. A customs department official made an explosive claim, stating, “This is not just a student movement. There are Jamaat terrorists behind it. The Chapainawabganj and Shibganj areas of Bangladesh, adjacent to Malda, have a high number of Jamaat members. Therefore, they use these areas along with Malda as a base to carry out attacks or terrorist activities elsewhere.”

