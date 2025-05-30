Bangalore hospital transforms lives with robotic spine surgeries

At Manipal Institute of Robotic Spine Surgery (MIRSS), Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, the team has been a game changer in the field of robotic surgeries. They have transformed over 1,000 lives with robotic spine surgeries, including 574 patients from West Bengal, using precise, minimally invasive methods that help people of all ages regain their mobility.

In the last two years, the Manipal Institute of Robotic Spine Surgery (MIRSS) has addressed a wide range of spinal issues. For children (0–18 years, 16 patients), 90 per cent of cases involved deformities. Young adults (18–30 years, 124 patients) faced disc herniations (65 per cent), infections (20 per cent), or tumors (15 per cent). Middle-aged individuals (30–60 years, 356 patients) sought relief from disc herniations (50 per cent), lumbar canal stenosis (25 per cent), infections (15 per cent), or tumors (10 per cent).

Stories from West Bengal — from a 12-year-old rediscovering her playful spirit to an 80-year-old walking confidently — highlight the team’s commitment to turning pain into hope. This press meet wasn’t just about the numbers – it was about stories that healed spines and moved hearts. It was a celebration of lives that smiled again with newfound strength.

