A doctor and some staff at the Balurghat Hospital have been accused of “humiliating” and beating up one patient, Rina Barman, the wife of Lab Barman, and that the staff and “doctors’ helpers” demanded Rs 7000 from the relative of the patient.

A family member of the patient has lodged a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur, and demanded that the health department ensure the rights of the patients, including free proper treatment in the government hospital.

It is learnt that the CMOH has assured to take proper steps in this regard.

Rina Barman, a resident of Balapur village, was admitted in the super specialty wing of the Balurghat on 7 November with some gynaecological problems. “The doctors advised her to go for abortion. Dr Ranjankumar Mustaphi was on duty that time. While the doctor hit the patient, he also used bad language at her,” sources said.

“After the operation, one of the staff came out of the operation theatre and demanded Rs 7000 from us. We refused to pay the amount but requested that they lower the cost. I somehow managed Rs 400 from my relative and gave it to the hospital staff. There were two more patients with similar problems at the hospital with me that time. The staff demanded money from them also,” said the mother of the patient, Anita Barman.

One relative of the patient alleged that the Super Specialty wing of the hospital had become a place for collecting money from patients and their relatives.

“Newly hired staff are demanding money from the general people in the name of treatment at the operation theatre at the gynaecology department. This is totally illegal. The poor people have faith on the hospital, but a few staff are collecting such money. The authority knows everything, but is silent,” a relative said.

“I was admitted as per the doctor’s advice, but he misbehaved with me. After my operation, Dr Mustaphi advised me to go for further tests in his private chamber as he said he does not trust the hospital service,” the patient in question, Rina Barman, said.