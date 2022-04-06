Ballygunge bypolls: BJP plays Babul song embarrassing ex-MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MP Sukanta Majumder today said that the party will continue playing the song of its former MP Babul Supriyo, “Ei trinamul aar na” (TMC no more) as because the singer sang it for saffron party election campaign.

In Ballygunge assembly constituency bypoll, BJP is playing the popular songs of Babul elsewhere, which he sang before Bengal assembly polls in 2021.This time Babul, who joined TMC, is contesting against BJP candidate Keya Ghosh from Ballygunge. Now, Babul has asked the BJP to withdraw his 2021 popular poll campaign song as he left BJP but the saffron party refused to do so.

“We love Babul and his songs. He left the party but BJP did not ask him to leave. So the song will be played. He remains a good singer for us. We always like to listen to his songs,” said Sukanta Majumder.

Sources said the song not only is embarrassing Babul but is making the Trinamul supporters feel awkward at the seat. Meanwhile, the leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari today said that BJP urged Election Commission of India (ECI) to replace district magistrate of West Burdwan, who is the returning officer of the Asansol parliamentary constituency by-election.

During his tenure there were complaints of rampant rigging and proxy votes were registered during civic elections, but all were allegedly ignored. Mr Adhikary today tweeted that Bengal’s industrial policy is to drive away the factories and other manufacturing units from Bengal. He also posted some newspaper clippings on industrialists facing trouble in setting up industries or those doing business here, shifting to other states