Bagtui fire: One more victim succumbs, toll now stands at 9

Najema Biwi, who suffered over 65 per cent burn injuries and was battling for life in hospital, succumbed at Rampurhat hospital today morning, increasing the Bagtui death toll to nine.

Her relatives have alleged that despite no burn wards in the hospital, she was not shifted elsewhere. The doctors however claimed that her condition was critical and could not be shifted. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to the hospital had said that if the situation improves, she will be shifted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the CBI has summoned the suspended IC of Rampurhat Police Station, Tridib Pramanik and SDPO Sayan Ahmed for interrogations today. Both the two key officers will be questioned about their role on that day and what steps they took after getting the information. Sheikh Al Sheikh, husband of the deceased, has alleged that Badu Sheikh was a criminal and used to pay the police. He also alleged that Anarul Hussein had told the police not to take any action during the time of the attack.

TMC district president Anubrata Mondal refuted his claims and said that he has no knowledge about these allegations. CBI officials are camping at Rampurhat and has been collecting information and interrogating local people and eye witnesses. The CBI has also taken custody of the arrested persons in this case and is grilling them, said sources.

So far, Anarul Islam has denied all the allegations and claimed that he is innocent. The CCTV footage of the is also being collected, sources said. Cal HC accepts CBI probe plea: Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava today granted leave to file a petition seeking CBI investigate the murder of Badu Sheikh. Eight persons were charred to death at Bagtui in Birbhum recently following the killing of Badu Sheikh.

The petitioner seeking CBI probe in Badu’s murder contended that without such a probe the entire state of affairs would not reach completion as it is still being investigated by police. Last week, the division bench of the Chief Justice had ordered CBI investigation of the incident of the persons being burnt alive and directed a Special Investigation Team of the state government probing the incident to hand over the documents and suspects in custody in connection with this case to the CBI.

Badu Sheikh was a deputy chief of Trinamul Congress in the area, who had won uncontested. The leave to file this petition was granted after the matter was put before the division bench of the Chief Justice during the day