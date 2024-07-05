Backward class body works for employment generation, gets Niti Ayog backup

A non-government social welfare organization is trying to bring in some cheer in the districts by providing job opportunities and financial and know-how assistance to educated youth, egging them to be self-reliant.

Tapasil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra (TJAPSKBS) is empowering backward class people through their various social welfare activities in both rural and urban areas of west Bengal. They are providing low-cost housing and deep tube wells in Ganga Sagar. They are working in Bankura, Burdwan, North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia and Birbhum. The TJAPSKBS provided hybrid vegetable seeds for farming, seeds for sunflower plantation, helped with rice and wheat farming and helped economically-weaker children financially and with books for their studies.

In Burdwan they did a survey on the farmers, their land holdings and their crop output. They submitted it to the government, which helped these farmers get loans from the banks.

Ananya Das, assistant treasurer of TJAPSKBS said, “We also provided employment to around 5,000 youth through various means. We trained girls in handicrafts and sewing work. For boys, we are giving computer training so that they can be self-employed. Generating employment, introducing integrated farming throughout rural Bengal, establishment of public hygiene systems in various crowded areas including Ganga Sagar, infrastructure development are our main targets.”

In recognition of their work, the NGO has got an affiliation from Niti Ayog. They now await the government’s approved url with govt domain. This will help them work in tandem with the government.

One needs approval from seven ministries for the government url. They have got approvals from two ministries and one more is in the pipeline, said a government source.

Niti Ayog’s village development officer Rupesh Kumar said the NGO has been working with the central government for some time now and helping with employment generation.

“These people had provided us with a list of 1,300 people, of which 395 individuals have been given jobs in different capacities, either on a temporary basis or on contract. We are trying to find employment in govt sector. We are also helping them with raising funds and training so that these people can do some manufacturing of their own like making phenyl, soap, toilet cleaners, corner industry status. We help the finished products sell at the govt sector and its different utilities. We are also helping some individuals find jobs who are unable to do business,” said Mr Kumar.

The Niti Ayog is also working on a health card. “The NGO is trying to bring in a 12 G quantum resonance magnetic health analyst machine, which helps in early detection of health ailments. Niti Ayog is helping them acquire these machines,” added Mr Kumar.