Babul meets Mamata in Nabanna, says touched by her warmth, affection

For the first time after joining Trinamul Congress on Saturday, Babul Supriya today met the party chief Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna. The meeting lasted for 35 minutes in presence of party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP and party’s national spokesperson Derek O’Brien.

Later, Supriya told the reporters that from now on he can sing to his heart’s content. The party supremo and national general secretary will decide what will be his next assignment. Yesterday, at a Press conference, Supriyo said he is a player who loves to play in the first 11 and he did change the jersey as he was excluded from the playing squad in his erstwhile party, the BJP.

He said on Wednesday, he would go to Delhi and if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gives him time, he will meet him and resign. However, when asked whether he would campaign for chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipore bypoll, he said, “Mamata Banerjee does not need Babul Supriyo to campaign for her in Bhawanipore bypoll,”, adding that BJP Bhawanipore candidate Priyanka Tibrewal was a lawyer and the Trinamul would save him from embarrassment by asking him to campaign for Miss Banerjee in Bhawanipore.

He was gifted a shawl and a book by the chief minister. “It was great meeting Didi. We had a very good discussion. I thanked her for giving me an opportunity to work for Bengal and serve the people. I am really touched by the affection and warmth of Didi and Abhishek Banerjee,” he told reporters after the meeting.