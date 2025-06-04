Awareness programme by Serampore IMA on flu and Covid-19

The Serampore branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) conducted an awareness programme for parents and students to educate them about the symptoms of seasonal flu and Covid-19. The aim was to dispel unnecessary fear and panic caused by rumours surrounding the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Pradeep Das, president of the Serampore IMA, said that people of all ages are being affected by seasonal flu-like conditions. Common symptoms include high fever, cold, cough, headache, body ache, runny or blocked nose, throat pain, and restlessness. These initial symptoms are quite similar to those of Covid-19. However, he emphasised that there is no need to panic, as symptomatic treatment is generally effective for flu-like illnesses.

He further advised that if symptoms persist beyond five days, a doctor may recommend blood tests to determine the exact cause of the illness.

Students experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised not to attend school until the symptoms subside. The use of masks and hand sanitisers are also recommended to help prevent the spread of viral infections. Self-medication is strictly discouraged. Rest, adequate fluid intake, and symptomatic treatment are also effective in managing mild Covid-19 cases.

Dr Das added that individuals with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney issues, or lung problems should take extra precautions if affected by viral fever.