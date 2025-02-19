Awami League member, 2 brokers arrested in Burdwan

An Awami League supporter, who’d intruded into the country with the help of some local brokers operating in Burdwan and Asansol, was intercepted by the police today and slapped with cases under the specific sections of the Foreigner’s Act against the infiltrator and the brokers.

Thirty two-year-old Raju Ahmed, hailing from Kursapur in Mymensingh district of Bangladesh was intercepted by the police in Malirbagan locality in Burdwan town, acting on a tip-off after the midnight hours today. He was lodged at the house of Sheikh Majed Rahaman of the crowded Malirbagan locality. Ranendranath Mondal, a sub inspector of Burdwan PS had received a tip-off a couple of days ago, the police said.

On interrogation, Raju took the name of a handler Sudip Das. Das, as Raju stated in his confession, had arranged his journey from Mymensingh to Burdwan against hefty cash payment. Sudip of Chandpara locality, under South PS in Asansol, helped at least a dozen Bangladeshi nationals to infiltrate and his partner Majed used to provide shelter to the offenders. Both, Sudip and Majed, in times, used to procure and prepare Indian documents for the harboured intruders. “Sudip used to stay at Majed’s house often,” said the locals.

Raju claimed that he’d to move out of Bangladesh due to the present political doldrums there. While on the way to the district court, he said: “Since I’m an active member of Awami League, the BNP members were running after my life, which provoked me to look for a shelter in India and I took the help of the brokers.”

The investigating officials suspect that the duo runs a well-designed infiltration racket with the help of some others and a hunt for the ‘sleeping members’ has begun, said the Burdwan PS officials.