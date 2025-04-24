Attack exposes security lapse: TMC blames Shah

The Trinamul Congress (TMC) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Union home minister Amit Shah, holding him directly responsible for what it called a colossal and unforgivable security failure in the wake of the terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The assault on a group of tourists on 22 April left at least 26 dead and several others critically injured.

Three of the deceased hailed from West Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed their identities and announced state assistance to the bereaved families in bringing back their bodies. “Our administration is extending full support. I am personally overseeing all arrangements,” she said in a statement on X.

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee too condemned the attack, yesterday. He wrote on X-handle: “Today’s terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir is not only unfortunate and horrifying but it must serve as a clarion call for the GoI.

“This is the same government that claimed demonetisation would end black money and terror funding and that the abrogation of Article 370 would bring lasting peace to the region. Yet, today’s tragic incident stands as a stark reminder of the failure of these promises, policies and propaganda.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. I pray that God grants them strength and comfort in this time of immense grief. Wishing a speedy and complete recovery to all who are injured.

Other TMC leaders also condemned the incident, attributing the attack to lapses in intelligence, surveillance, and border vigilance. Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote on X: “For years, the Modi Govt kept boasting that “everything is normal” in J&K. In Parliament, Modi & Shah kept saying that everything is perfect in J&K…Truth is the Modi Govt FAILED to protect the lives of innocent Indian tourists yesterday…Why hasn’t Amit Shah uttered even a word of apology to the families of those who died & admitted that he’s failed in his job?”

The party also slammed how instead of taking accountability, the home minister is still busy in optics. Posting a video of Amit Shah walking on a red carpet in the terror-hit region, Sagarika Ghose wrote: “The photo op culture of the @narendramodi – @AmitShah governance model is glaringly exposed in #PahalgamTerrorAttack. A RED CARPET at a time of tragedy only illustrates how totally insensitive and shamelessly disconnected the Modi shah regime is. This is the time for ACCOUNTABILITY not VVIP optics.”

Referring to reports that general intelligence about militant movement was available ahead of the attack, state education minister Bratya Basu asked: “Why were terrorists allowed to reach #Pahalgam? Why didn’t the forces intervene to prevent this senseless massacre? This is Pulwama all over again. HM @AmitShah would be doing the nation a favour by resigning.”

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta amplified the party’s criticism by posting a video of Union home minister Amit Shah praising the Modi government for “ending terrorism” in Kashmir since 2019. Dutta questioned the credibility of such claims in light of the Pahalgam attack. “Now that blood has been spilled in Pahalgam, will those same BJP loudmouths demand accountability from the self-styled Prachar Mantri and his shadow, Home Minister Amit Shah?” he wrote on X.*

TMC leaders further accused the BJP-led Centre of politicising national tragedies. “On the other hand, the BJP has become active using this tragedy for inciting communal hate. How low can a political party go when fellow Indianshave lost their lives? Why can’t the BJP spare a single dead body ever from their dirty politics?” said Gokhale.

TMC MLA Dr Shashi Panja also said: “Innocents have been massacred in cold blood, and the home ministry offers silence. ‘Unprecedented’ is not a defence — it is an admission of failure.”

The party also amplified voices demanding Shah’s resignation in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. “This isn’t the first failure, just the latest. Pulwama. Rajouri. Now #Pahalgam,” said TMC Mahila Wing chief and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. “The only thing consistent is @AmitShah’s incompetence. Terrorists are hiding in plain sight and the Home Ministry is clueless.”