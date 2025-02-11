Assembly Special session for VP Dhankhar’s address

A special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly may be convened after the ongoing Budget Session to facilitate an address by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was the previous Governor here.

Sources from the Assembly said that an emissary from the Vice-President’s office recently met Speaker Biman Banerjee to convey Dhankhar’s desire to address the House. As a mark of respect, the Speaker’s office is considering holding a special session for this purpose.

Assembly insiders said that there is no precedent for any Vice-President addressing the West Bengal Assembly. Since his speech could not be accommodated within the ongoing Budget Session, the idea of a special session was proposed.

The exact date for the session is yet to be finalised but is expected to be scheduled after the conclusion of the first and second rounds of the Budget session. The first phase of the Budget Session began on Monday and will continue until 19 February, while the second phase will run from 10-20 March.