Assembly bypolls: Filing of nominations begin

The filing of nomination for the by-election in six Assembly constituencies began today.

It will continue till 25 October. The papers will be scrutinised on 28 October and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is 30 October. The by-election will be held on 13 November.

More than 100 companies of central forces will arrive in the city on Sunday. To ensure free and fair elections there will be webcasting in all booths.

Constituencies where the by-elections will be held are Taldangra, Naihati, Midnapore, Sitai, Haroa and Madarihat. Except Madarihat, the other Assembly seats were won by Trinamul Congress in 2021. Arup Chakraborty, Trinamul Congress MLA from Taldangra has become an MP and so the seat fell vacant. June Maliah, Trinamul MLA from Midnapore has become an MP. Maji Nurul Islam, MLA from Haroa resigned and won the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. Islam died a few months ago. Assembly by-election will also be held for the Haroa Assembly seat. The date of by election for Basirhat Lok Sabha seat will be announced later.

Trinamul Congress is likely to announce names of the candidates by next week. The party will select candidates, who are transparent and are well-known in the area. The people in Haroa today put up posters urging Trinamul Congress leaders not to nominate any outsider for the seat.

Congress and CPM are expected to nominate separate candidates. After Adhir Chowdhury was removed from the PCC chief’s post, it is likely that there will be no electoral alliance between the two parties. In 2021, Congress and CPM had an electoral alliance and the CPM had failed to bag a single seat. Currently, the CPM has no members in the Assembly and Lok Sabha. It has a representative in the Rajya Sabha.