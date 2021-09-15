Assembly bypolls: 52 companies of central forces may be deployed

A total of 52 companies of central forces are likely to be deployed for the three Assembly seats bypolls, including Bhawanipore, on 30 September. To start with, 15 companies of paramilitary forces have already arrived the state

for conducting area domination and would start route march from tomorrow.

The Union home ministry has already deployed seven companies of CRPF, four companies of BSF, two SSB and one each of ITBP and CISF. According to sources, of the total 52 companies of central forces that are to be deployed for the bypolls, 18 would be deployed in Jangipur, 19 in Samsherganj and 15 in Bhawanipore.

Data available with the Commission stated that there are 329 booths in Samsherganj, 363 in Jangipur and 288 in Bhawanipore. There would be two police observers while a separate police observer has been deputed for Bhawanipore alone. The expenditure observer has already arrived.

The BJP, which has fielded advocate Priyanka Tibrewal against Trinamul Congress candidate, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in Bhawanipore, submitted a memorandum to the CEO yesterday urging that Kolkata Police should not be allowed to enter within 200 metres of the booths.

The BJP delegation had also demanded that the central forces should reach the poll-bound areas well in time for conducting area domination.