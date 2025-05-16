Assam Trinamul Congress

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress has congratulated six candidates of the party who have won in the recently concluded Anchalik Panchayat election.

The seats from where Trinamul Congress candidates have won are Binodini, Gobindapur, Dampur, Achalpara, Algapur and Bandia.

Mr Banerjee in his X handle wrote: “I extend my sincere appreciation to the Assam Pradesh Trinamul Congress unit for their dedicated and coordinated effort in the recently concluded Panchayat elections . Each milestone achieved is the result of sincere commitment and collective perseverance.”

Trinamul Congress is steadily gaining ground in Assam. Mr Banerjee monitors the activities of the party in Assam. This is for the first time when Trinamul Congress has bagged seats in the Anchalik Panchayat election.