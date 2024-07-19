Assam Sahitya Sabha opens centre in city

The century-old Assam Sahitya Sabha opened its centre in Kolkata.

The first meeting of the Sabha was held in the Shivsagar district of Assam in 1917.

Few students of Assam, who came to Calcutta for higher studies set up Asamiya Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Samity on 25 August, 1888 at 67 Mirzapur Street with an aim to project Assamese language and literature in the international arena. Those involved with the move included Lakshminath Bezbarua, Hemchandra Goswami, Tirthanath Sharma, Benudhar Rajkhoa among others.

The Asamiya Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Samity was later converted into Assam Sahitya Sabha in 1917 with Padmanath Gohain Barua as its first president.

Though Sabha has more than a thousand centres across the globe, it opened its centre in Kolkata on 15 July at Assam House. Jiban Roy has become the president of the Kolkata unit while Manisha Sharma Barthakur becomes the general secretary. Ranjita Biswas is the vice-president and Sayed Hasmat Jalal is the editor of the magazine.

The Bengali translation Amader Lakshinath by Basudeb Das, which is based on the life story Lakshimath Bezbarua by Prafulla Barman was released on the occasion.