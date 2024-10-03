Assam BJP adds 55 lakh new members, a new milestone: CM

The membership drive of the BJP has crossed 55 lakh members in Assam and it has achieved 90 per cent of the target, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

“#BJPSadasyata2024 in Assam today hit a new milestone. With 55 lakh new members, @BJP4Assam has achieved 90 per cent of its target. This has been possible due to the phenomenal hard work of our karyakartas over the last many weeks,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The state unit of the BJP earlier fixed a target to include at least 40,000 members in each Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

There are 126 total assembly segments in the state and out of them in 75 constituencies, the membership has already crossed the 40,000 target.

BJP aims to achieve 60 lakh members for the party in the state with emphasis on youth who are between 18 and 25 years of age.

The Chief Minister said: “Our party does not fight college or university elections. However, there is no bar in making them members of our party. I urge the block-level workers to give emphasis on including youths in the BJP. They can take forward our mission for this country in future.”

Chief Minister’s home Assembly constituency tops the list and the total enrollment as members of the party stands here at 1,03,927 as per the latest data.

The Jagiroad Assembly constituency of Minister Pijush Hazarika came second on the list with 94,524 members.

Meanwhile, another minister Jayanta Mallabaruah’s assembly seat Nalbari is at the third position in the list with 89,084 party members.

Earlier, B.L Santhosh, the National General Secretary (Organisation) of the BJP said that Assam is leading in the membership drive for the party in the country by enrolling 85 per cent of the target.

He wrote on X, “As #BJPSadasyata2024 abhiyan enters into second phase @BJP4Assam leads with enrolling 85 per cent of the target, followed by HP at 75 per cent, MP at 70 per cent, Gujarat at 70 per cent, UP at 65 per cent, Uttarakhand at 65 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh at 65 per cent & Tripura at 60 per cent of the target. Congratulations to all-state teams.”