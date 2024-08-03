Ashram’s land grabbed, monks write to CM

A group of people has allegedly grabbed several plots of land belonging to the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram in Matigara, Siliguri.

On 27 July, the authorities of Sahudangi Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram sent a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee requesting the return of the encroached land. According to Binayananda, a monk from the ashram, out of 30 bighas of land, 10 bighas were purchased by the ashram, and the remaining land was donated.

However, most of this land has reportedly been taken over, with allegations that a significant portion has been mutated in the names of others, using fake documents.

The ashram authorities claim they applied for land mutation with the land and land reforms department in Matigara in 2022, but the process was not completed.

On 15 June, a fresh application for mutation was submitted to the Matigara land and land reforms department.

The ashram authorities have also informed the Darjeeling district magistrate, Siliguri police commissioner, and Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb about the issue.

Regarding the alleged encroachment, mayor Gautam Deb confirmed that several parts of the 9.90 acres of land in Matigara have been encroached upon.

“The Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram has raised this issue. The monks of the ashram have informed me that the mission has been running schools and hospitals on this land for a long time. The administration will take action against anyone who encroaches on the mission’s land illegally,” said the Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb. (End)