Eastern Railway’s Asansol station is going to be a complete eco-friendly station soon. Sumit Sarkar, DRM of Asansol, said that the division has taken a big endeavour towards making an environment friendly station.

“The station area is becoming a green buffer zone where greeneries like vertical gardens will be seen at platforms and station surrounding areas, apart from landscape gardens. Massive plantation of trees has been made in and around Asansol station. Air pollution will be controlled to a large extent,” he added.

The DRM further added that the effluent treatment, sewerage treatment arrangement, bio-gas plant, rain water harvesting, recycling of waste materials, solid waste management are underway.

A plastic shredder machine has been installed while a waste converter, station kitchen waste will be converted to manure which will be used in the green buffer zone.