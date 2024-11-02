Asansol DRM inspection

Chetna Nand Singh, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Asansol division, Eastern Railway, conducted a detailed inspection at Durgapur Goods Shed today. The inspection is aimed to assess the efficiency of goods handling and to identify areas for further improvement in infrastructure and operations.

Accompanied by the nominated branch officer, DRM/ Asansol reviewed various processes, including loading and unloading facilities, safety protocols, and overall operational readiness. Emphasis was placed on streamlining procedures to enhance turnaround times, reflecting the division’s dedication to efficient freight management.

During the visit, the DRM also discussed the potential for yard remodelling to improve operational flow and accommodate higher volumes. This remodelling initiative is expected to enhance capacity and optimise the layout for better handling of goods, reinforcing the division’s commitment to efficient infrastructure upgrades.

