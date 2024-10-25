Asansol division’s Simultala station set for revamp

Simultala station under Asansol division of Eastern Railway is set for upgradation, under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, aimed at enhancing passenger amenities and overall services and will also boost tourism in this region.

Simultala Railway Station, located in Bihar’s Jamui district on the Jasidih-Kiul section, serves as a vital connection for nearby villages. Known for its serene, hill station-like environment, the station is surrounded by lush greenery and colonial-era bungalows, attracting tourists seeking a peaceful retreat. The surrounding area relies heavily on agriculture, with the station playing a key role in linking locals to markets in nearby towns like Deoghar and Jamui.

Simultala is also notable for its educational institutions and proximity to religious sites.

Key improvements include the construction of a new station building on the southern side, offering enhanced facilities for passengers. A new foot-over bridge (FOB) will ensure better platform connectivity, while two lifts and two escalators will ease movement for passengers, especially for the elderly and divyangjan (persons with disabilities).

Simultala station is amongst the 15 stations under Asansol division to get a facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme of Indian Railways.