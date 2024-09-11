As SC deadline ends agitating doctors continue with protest, demands

Despite the Supreme Court directive to the agitating junior doctors to resume work by 5 pm on Tuesday, the protestors said that they would continue their month-long cease-work in state-run medical colleges till their charter of five demands is met by the government.

Hundreds of protestors like postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctors, house staff, interns and medical students, associated with state-run teaching hospitals this afternoon marched towards Swasthya Bhaban, health department headquarters at Salt Lake, amidst massive security arrangements.

In addition to justice for the on-duty lady doctor’s death, the doctors are demanding resignations of both the commissioner of police (CP), principal secretary of health department, director of health services (DHS) and director of medical education (DME) and arrests of all culprits involved in the incident and adequate safety and security measures at the hospitals.

Advertisement

It is learnt that a mail was sent from the principal secretary, health’s office to the agitating doctors to meet the chief minister at Nabanna for talks. It has been learnt that the CM left office after no response from the junior doctors.

They carried brooms and models of brain and eye, symbolizing corruption-free ‘clean up’ of the state healthcare services and making the top health administrators ‘think’ and ‘clear vision’ about the plight of the doctors. The march started from Karunamoyee around 1.30 pm and moved towards the Swasthya Bhaban at Sector V. Huge police force was deployed at Swasthya Bhaban and connecting roads. Barricades were also erected at different points in areas close to Swasthya Bhaban.

The agitators shouting slogans for justice for the incident squatted on the road in front the main gate of the Swasthya Bhaban complex.

Replicating the symbolism of carrying a model plastic spine to Lalbazar, city police headquarters, last week, the protesting medics had submitted a memorandum to the CP Vineet Kumar Goyal.

The agitating doctors have been alleging that the police have tampered and altered evidence in connection with the incident.

“We are holding a peaceful march. We have specified our demands for justice for the victim and resignation of the CP, health secretary, DME and DHS. We will think about joining duty if the government meets our demands,” the protesting doctors said.

Sources in the health department said that the government is keen to redress their grievances if some of their members meet the officials at Swasthya Bhaban for discussions.

The protesters are yet to decide about the health department’s move so far till 5 pm, when the deadline set by the apex court to resume work, ends.

The state government has claimed in the SC that 23 patients have lost their lives and many others could not be treated because of ongoing cease-work since 9 August.

On Monday, Miss Banerjee appealed to the junior doctors saying, “The Supreme Court has requested you to join duty, and I repeat that request. If you have anything to say, you are always welcome to meet me.”